Summary: Netanyahu and Trump - Who Set a Trap for Whom - with Alastair Crooke

Who benefits from a transfer of Gaza to the U.S. and the expulsion of Palestinians



When Judge Andrew Napolitano set up this interview with Alastair Crooke on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had just spent a week in Washington, DC, meeting with donors, Congressional leaders, and military personnel at the Pentagon. When Netanyahu and Trump finally met and had their joint press conference, many observers in the audience wondered who had the upper hand - in other words: “who set a trap for whom”. And when the world heard for the first time of Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and expel the Palestinians it was unclear whose idea that was and who benefits.



Maybe there is nobody better prepared to make some educated guesses about the hidden interests than the former British diplomat Alastair Crooke. He was a ranking figure in both British Intelligence with MI6 and European Union diplomacy. He is founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum, an organization that advocates for engagement between political Islam and the West.



Judge Andrew Napolitano served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995. He also was a visiting professor at three acclaimed Law Schools. Beginning in 1997, then retired Judge Andrew Napolitano became an analyst for Fox News, commenting on legal news and trials. He has written nine books on legal and political subjects.



DATE: Feb. 10, 2025

