Notes: Arts Equity, Advocacy, Impact



"Artists, cultural bearers, creatives are essential contributors to the economy… so that arts are not a luxury, arts are not a hobby" – Ron Muriera



This episode of Where Art Meets Impact features Kristin Sakoda, Michael Alexander, Ron Muriera, Meghna Bhat, and Josiah Bruny, discussing arts advocacy, economic empowerment, storytelling, arts and health, and youth leadership.



They offer solutions including increasing arts funding, strengthening community engagement, advocating for policy change, empowering youth through creative leadership, and integrating the arts into healthcare. Tune in to learn how these leaders are shaping the future of arts and culture in our communities.



For more information, guest details, and resources from this episode, visit our episode web page. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-breaking-isolation Dive deeper into these vital discussions and access the California Arts & Culture Summit Resource Guide today



