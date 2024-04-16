The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Arts as a Community Solution
Interview
Kristin Sakoda, Michael Alexander, Meghna Bhat, Ron Muriera, Indre Viskontas, Josiah Bruny, George Koster, Eduardo Robles
Feb. 12, 2025, midnight
"Artists, cultural bearers, creatives are essential contributors to the economy… so that arts are not a luxury, arts are not a hobby" – Ron Muriera

This episode of Where Art Meets Impact features Kristin Sakoda, Michael Alexander, Ron Muriera, Meghna Bhat, and Josiah Bruny, discussing arts advocacy, economic empowerment, storytelling, arts and health, and youth leadership. They offer solutions including increasing arts funding, strengthening community engagement, advocating for policy change, empowering youth through creative leadership, and integrating the arts into healthcare. Tune in to learn how these leaders are shaping the future of arts and culture in our communities.

California For the Arts California Arts & Culture Summit, Eduardo Robles,Voices of the Community, Julie Baker, bavc media sf commons, BAVC Media, kasey nance, Citron Studio, Andy Kawanami, Alien Boy Productions, George Koster, Paula Arrigoni, Bay Area Video Coalition, Javan Jiles, Eric Estrada, clay go, NeFesha Yisra’el, Teri Ball, L.T. Martinez, Gordon Lim, Doug Cupid
Arts Equity, Advocacy, Impact

They offer solutions including increasing arts funding, strengthening community engagement, advocating for policy change, empowering youth through creative leadership, and integrating the arts into healthcare. Tune in to learn how these leaders are shaping the future of arts and culture in our communities.

For more information, guest details, and resources from this episode, visit our episode web page. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-breaking-isolation Dive deeper into these vital discussions and access the California Arts & Culture Summit Resource Guide today

Where Art Meets Impact Season 2 Ep 8 Breaking Isolation Download Program Podcast
Arts as a Community Solution
00:29:30 1 April 16, 2024
The Sofia Theatre, Sacramento, CA, April 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:29:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 