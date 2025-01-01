|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Unusual Sources
|
|
|
|Interview
|
|
|
| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|
|Feb. 13, 2025, midnight
| Brendan interviews Henry Evans-Tenbrinke, anti-war and labour activist, about the launch of a pro-Palestine candidate on Hamilton Mountain.
The launch occurs within the context of several pro-Palestine members of Parliament running, or already elected, in the Hamilton-Wentworth region.
|
|
|
| Interview with Henry Evans-Tenbrinke
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
|00:18:55
|1
| Feb. 12, 2025
|
|Hamilton, Ontario
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:18:55
| 160Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|7
|