Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri, Bear Goes Long
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
Feb. 13, 2025, midnight
In this episode of Band of Traders, Kyle, Baba Yaga, Fleri and Bear Goes Long recap their holiday activities before shifting to the psychological nuances of trading, highlighting the similarities and differences between trading and gambling. They discuss the books they are revisiting and the essential lessons in risk management, mindset, and emotional control that hit differently with the extra experience under the belt. The hosts also emphasize the value of community support, personal growth, and taking profits to make trading efforts feel meaningful. Finally, the episode explores the importance of balancing efficiency, scalability, and downtime to maintain long-term trading success.

Books referenced:

Mastering the Mental Game -Jared Tindler
Best Loser Wins - Tom Hougaard
Trading in the Zone - Mark Douglaa
Reminiscences of a Stock Operator - Edwin Lefevre
One Good Trade - Mike Bellafiore
Liar's Poker - Michael Lewis
The Biggest Bluff - Maria Konnikova
The Mathematics of Poker - Bill Chen and Jerrod Ankenman
https://Bandoftraderspodcast.com
https://vantatrading.com/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

