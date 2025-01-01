Summary: In this episode of Band of Traders, Kyle, Baba Yaga, Fleri and Bear Goes Long recap their holiday activities before shifting to the psychological nuances of trading, highlighting the similarities and differences between trading and gambling. They discuss the books they are revisiting and the essential lessons in risk management, mindset, and emotional control that hit differently with the extra experience under the belt. The hosts also emphasize the value of community support, personal growth, and taking profits to make trading efforts feel meaningful. Finally, the episode explores the importance of balancing efficiency, scalability, and downtime to maintain long-term trading success.



Books referenced:



Mastering the Mental Game -Jared Tindler

Best Loser Wins - Tom Hougaard

Trading in the Zone - Mark Douglaa

Reminiscences of a Stock Operator - Edwin Lefevre

One Good Trade - Mike Bellafiore

Liar's Poker - Michael Lewis

The Biggest Bluff - Maria Konnikova

The Mathematics of Poker - Bill Chen and Jerrod Ankenman