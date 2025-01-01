The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Manuj Aggarwal
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Manuj Aggarwal
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 13, 2025, midnight
This week’s guest, Manuj Aggarwal shares his remarkable journey from working on a factory floor in India for $2 a day to becoming a global thought leader in AI and startups. He discusses the challenges of growing up in a competitive environment, the importance of resourcefulness, and the cultural shocks he experienced when moving to North America. The conversation also touches on the rapid growth of India and its potential on the global stage. Manuj then discusses the evolution of AI, its impact on the workplace, and the opportunities it presents. He emphasizes the importance of execution over ideas in the innovation landscape and explores the intersection of emotions and AI, suggesting that AI can help create and manage emotions in new ways. The discussion also touches on the challenges of technology adoption and the potential for AI to enhance productivity and value creation.
https://bandoftraderspodcast.com
https://www.manujaggarwal.com/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

