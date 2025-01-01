The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Mr. Banks, Baba Yaga
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
Feb. 14, 2025, midnight
This week Kyle, Baba Yaga, and Mr. Banks dive deep into the challenges traders face when life and markets collide. Starting with some light-hearted payback, the conversation shifts to practical trading psychology tips. Learn how to overcome unexpected interruptions, manage the pressure of starting late, and avoid chasing trades out of FOMO. The trio also shares insights on posture and focus, revealing how physical stance affects trading performance.

They explore the art of adding to winning trades, using momentum and balance points as decision-making guides, and discuss how staying patient and disciplined leads to better outcomes. Whether you're a new trader or a seasoned pro, this episode offers a rich discussion packed with humor, personal stories, and actionable strategies to keep your head clear and your trading sharp.
https://bandoftraderspodcast.com
https://vantatrading.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

