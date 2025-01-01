The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Humanity of Trading
Humanity Recap
Regular Show
Kyle Hedman, Cleo, Bear Goes Long
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 14, 2025, midnight
In this special one-year recap episode of The Humanity of Trading, hosts Kyle, Cleo, and Bear Goes Long reflect on a transformative journey of trading insights, personal growth, and candid conversations with some of the most thoughtful minds in trading. They revisit profound moments, from exploring the fear of death to the power of values-based trading, and the surprising self-discovery that comes with internal family systems work.

This heartfelt conversation celebrates the openness of their guests and delves into the critical impact of mindfulness, emotional triggers, and impulse control on trading decisions. The hosts share their struggles and breakthroughs, from the allure and challenges of futures trading to the importance of finding a trading style that truly fits one’s personality. They also discuss the unique experience of female traders, the pursuit of dream guests, and the ever-present quest for balance between trading, self-acceptance, and personal development.

If you've ever wrestled with self-doubt, emotional management, or finding your true edge in trading, this episode offers wisdom, humor, and powerful strategies to inspire your trading journey.
https://bandoftraderspodcast@gmail.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Blazing Our Own Trails - Humanity Recap
00:52:25 1 Jan. 16, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:52:25  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 