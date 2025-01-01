Summary: In this special one-year recap episode of The Humanity of Trading, hosts Kyle, Cleo, and Bear Goes Long reflect on a transformative journey of trading insights, personal growth, and candid conversations with some of the most thoughtful minds in trading. They revisit profound moments, from exploring the fear of death to the power of values-based trading, and the surprising self-discovery that comes with internal family systems work.



This heartfelt conversation celebrates the openness of their guests and delves into the critical impact of mindfulness, emotional triggers, and impulse control on trading decisions. The hosts share their struggles and breakthroughs, from the allure and challenges of futures trading to the importance of finding a trading style that truly fits one’s personality. They also discuss the unique experience of female traders, the pursuit of dream guests, and the ever-present quest for balance between trading, self-acceptance, and personal development.



If you've ever wrestled with self-doubt, emotional management, or finding your true edge in trading, this episode offers wisdom, humor, and powerful strategies to inspire your trading journey.