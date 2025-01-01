Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and France 24.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250214.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The Japanese government was shocked by the new 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum- EU members say they will respond with counter-measures. China was slapped with a separate tariff and is placing tariffs on imported goods from the US in retaliation. Ukraine is taking delivery of fighter jets from France and the Netherlands. The CPJ, the Committee to Protect Journalists, says a record number of journalists were killed last year with 85 murdered by Israel.



From CUBA- The Venezuelan government says that leaders of the extreme far right who fled to the US had US support to steal billions of dollars of mostly funds from the USAID. 20,000 more Palestinians have been displaced in the occupied West Bank. Haaratz, an Israeli newspaper, reports that IDF soldiers have been given a shoot first strategy in the occupied West Bank.



From GERMANY- In the final days before Germany has a general election, there is a complete absence of discussion about climate change among the candidates.



From FRANCE- The environmental cost of AI is very high. Tesla car sales have plummeted in Europe in response to Elon Musks political activities. The leaders of European far right political parties had a summit in Madrid behind the slogan Make Europe Great Again.





"What makes us feel pessimistic about the world, ultimately, is the way the media encourage us to believe that our fate hangs on the every move of the promise-breaking, terminally disappointing Teflon liars in Washington."

-- Matt Taibbi



