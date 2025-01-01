The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Friends of Socialist China Series
13
Keith Bennett, Danny Haiphong, Sanyika Maloney, Mick Kelly, Sara Flounders, KJ Noh, Arjae Red
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Feb. 14, 2025, midnight
Audio from a webinar titled “Defend Socialist China.”

The webinar was sponsored by Friends of Soclaiist China, and hosted by UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom webinar.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, UNAC, and Friends of Socialist China.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
Panelists:

Keith Bennett, Friends of Socialist China 6:07
Danny Haiphong, journalist geopolitical analyst 10:26
Sanyika Maloney, All African People's Revolutionary Party 10:07 (Full talk; abridged talk is 5:16)
Mick Kelly, Freedom Road Socialist Organization 9:39
Sara Flounders, International Action Center 10:54
KJ Noh, journalist, peace activist 13:37
Arjae Red, Workers World Party 10:01

---

There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. All are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:

Version 1: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Sanyika Maloney's talk is abridged; omits Arjae Red's talk (both due to time limitations).

Version 2: Sanyika Maloney's full talk (10:07).

Version 3: Arjae Red's talk (10:01).

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy

Defend Socialist China Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro
00:58:00 1 Feb. 14, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Sanyika Download Program Podcast
Full Talk
00:10:07 1 Feb. 14, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:10:07  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Arjae Red Download Program Podcast
00:10:01 1 Feb. 14, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:10:01  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 