Defend Socialist China

Subtitle: Friends of Socialist China Series

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Keith Bennett, Danny Haiphong, Sanyika Maloney, Mick Kelly, Sara Flounders, KJ Noh, Arjae Red

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 14, 2025, midnight

Summary: Audio from a webinar titled “Defend Socialist China.”



The webinar was sponsored by Friends of Soclaiist China, and hosted by UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.

Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom webinar.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, UNAC, and Friends of Socialist China.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: Panelists:



Keith Bennett, Friends of Socialist China 6:07

Danny Haiphong, journalist geopolitical analyst 10:26

Sanyika Maloney, All African People's Revolutionary Party 10:07 (Full talk; abridged talk is 5:16)

Mick Kelly, Freedom Road Socialist Organization 9:39

Sara Flounders, International Action Center 10:54

KJ Noh, journalist, peace activist 13:37

Arjae Red, Workers World Party 10:01



---



There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. All are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:



Version 1: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Sanyika Maloney's talk is abridged; omits Arjae Red's talk (both due to time limitations).



Version 2: Sanyika Maloney's full talk (10:07).



Version 3: Arjae Red's talk (10:01).



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy



