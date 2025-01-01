Audio from a webinar titled “Defend Socialist China.”
The webinar was sponsored by Friends of Soclaiist China, and hosted by UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom webinar.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, UNAC, and Friends of Socialist China. 2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
Panelists:
Keith Bennett, Friends of Socialist China 6:07 Danny Haiphong, journalist geopolitical analyst 10:26 Sanyika Maloney, All African People's Revolutionary Party 10:07 (Full talk; abridged talk is 5:16) Mick Kelly, Freedom Road Socialist Organization 9:39 Sara Flounders, International Action Center 10:54 KJ Noh, journalist, peace activist 13:37 Arjae Red, Workers World Party 10:01
---
There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. All are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:
Version 1: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Sanyika Maloney's talk is abridged; omits Arjae Red's talk (both due to time limitations).
Version 2: Sanyika Maloney's full talk (10:07).
Version 3: Arjae Red's talk (10:01).
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy
Defend Socialist China
RADIO READY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro