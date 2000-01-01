Sonic Café, that’s Miley Cyrus, live from the iHeart music festival with great cover of Blondie’s 1978 classic Heart of Glass. Welcome, thanks for dropping by the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 422. This time the Sonic Café presents another batch of cover tunes so great they’re scary. So yeah, but this time we’ve also sprinkled in the commentary of Neil deGrasse Tyson, noted American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator. Neil’s thoughts on a wide range of topics are mixed together with The Midnight Callers, covering Bill Withers, Pot Liquor covering Linda Ronstadt, Pomplamoose covering Supertramp, the late Johnny Cash covering Simon and Grafunkel, and ahh the list goes on and on. So crank up the volume and enjoy a mix of scary great cover tunes, along with Neil deGrasse Tyson, all straight ahead from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s Hazel English with their 2021 cover the Mama’s and Papa’s, this is California Dreamin’ and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Heart Of Glass (Live from the iHeart Festival) Artist: Miley Cyrus LP: Yr: 2020 Song 2: California Dreamin' Artist: Hazel English LP: California Dreamin' Yr: 2021 Song 3: Are We Really At The Top? Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2023 Song 4: Use Me (Bill Withers Cover) Artist: The Midnight Callers LP: The Midnight Callers Yr. 2020 Song 5: You're No Good Artist: Pot Liquor LP: Levee Blues Yr: 1970 Song 6: We Live In The Most Safest Times Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2023 Song 7: The Logical Song Artist: Pomplamoose LP: PomplamooseMusic Year: 2020 Song 8: Predictions For The Year 2050 Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2023 Song 9: Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) Artist: Soraia LP: Hammer and the Anvil Yr: 2022 Song 10: Bridge Over Troubled Water Artist: Johnny Cash LP: Yr: Song 11: What would Aliens say about Earth? Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: Song 12: Burning Down the House Artist: Paramore LP: Yr: 2024 Song 13: You Shook Me All Night Long Artist: Sershen & Zaritskaya feat. Kim and Shturmak LP: Yr: 2020 Song 14: Sugar Will Harm You Much Sooner Than This Will Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2023 Song 15: Bodhisattva Artist: The Brian Setzer Orchestra LP: Me, Myself & Irene Yr: 2000 Song 16: The Drivers For The Most Expensive Things Ever Done Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2024 Song 17: Alone Again (Naturally) Artist: AWOLNATION Feat. Midland LP: My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me Yr: 2022 Song 18: Why Is Water So Remarkable? Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: Song 19: Get Back Artist: Rod Stewart LP: A Night On The Town Yr: 1976 Song 20: Heaven Is A Place On Earth Artist: Student Rick LP: Punk Goes Pop Yr: 2002 Song 21: Tiny Little Thing Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Practically Wired (Or How I Became Guitar Boy) Yr: 2014
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)