Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Great Cover Tunes and Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Feb. 14, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Miley Cyrus, live from the iHeart music festival with great cover of Blondie’s 1978 classic Heart of Glass. Welcome, thanks for dropping by the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 422. This time the Sonic Café presents another batch of cover tunes so great they’re scary. So yeah, but this time we’ve also sprinkled in the commentary of Neil deGrasse Tyson, noted American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator. Neil’s thoughts on a wide range of topics are mixed together with The Midnight Callers, covering Bill Withers, Pot Liquor covering Linda Ronstadt, Pomplamoose covering Supertramp, the late Johnny Cash covering Simon and Grafunkel, and ahh the list goes on and on. So crank up the volume and enjoy a mix of scary great cover tunes, along with Neil deGrasse Tyson, all straight ahead from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s Hazel English with their 2021 cover the Mama’s and Papa’s, this is California Dreamin’ and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Heart Of Glass (Live from the iHeart Festival)
Artist: Miley Cyrus
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 2: California Dreamin'
Artist: Hazel English
LP: California Dreamin'
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Are We Really At The Top?
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Use Me (Bill Withers Cover)
Artist: The Midnight Callers
LP: The Midnight Callers
Yr. 2020
Song 5: You're No Good
Artist: Pot Liquor
LP: Levee Blues
Yr: 1970
Song 6: We Live In The Most Safest Times
Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 7: The Logical Song
Artist: Pomplamoose
LP: PomplamooseMusic
Year: 2020
Song 8: Predictions For The Year 2050
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 9: Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
Artist: Soraia
LP: Hammer and the Anvil
Yr: 2022
Song 10: Bridge Over Troubled Water
Artist: Johnny Cash
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: What would Aliens say about Earth?
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: Burning Down the House
Artist: Paramore
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 13: You Shook Me All Night Long
Artist: Sershen & Zaritskaya feat. Kim and Shturmak
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 14: Sugar Will Harm You Much Sooner Than This Will
Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 15: Bodhisattva
Artist: The Brian Setzer Orchestra
LP: Me, Myself & Irene
Yr: 2000
Song 16: The Drivers For The Most Expensive Things Ever Done
Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 17: Alone Again (Naturally)
Artist: AWOLNATION Feat. Midland
LP: My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me
Yr: 2022
Song 18: Why Is Water So Remarkable?
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr:
Song 19: Get Back
Artist: Rod Stewart
LP: A Night On The Town
Yr: 1976
Song 20: Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Artist: Student Rick
LP: Punk Goes Pop
Yr: 2002
Song 21: Tiny Little Thing
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Practically Wired (Or How I Became Guitar Boy)
Yr: 2014
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

