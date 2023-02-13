Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 13th, 2025. We speak with our contributor Abubaker Abed who reports on his documentation of north Gaza destruction and the resilience of the Palestinian people. Asa Winstanley talks about the recent admission by Israeli officials of the Israeli army using the Hannibal Directive on Oct 7th, 2023 to shoot Israelis. Jon Elmer reports on Palestinian resistance to Israel’s Operation Iron Wall in the West Bank.