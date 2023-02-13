The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
13 February 2023
Regular Show
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Abubaker Abed, Asa Winstanley, and Jon Elmer
Feb. 14, 2025, midnight
This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 13th, 2025. We speak with our contributor Abubaker Abed who reports on his documentation of north Gaza destruction and the resilience of the Palestinian people. Asa Winstanley talks about the recent admission by Israeli officials of the Israeli army using the Hannibal Directive on Oct 7th, 2023 to shoot Israelis. Jon Elmer reports on Palestinian resistance to Israel’s Operation Iron Wall in the West Bank.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

00:58:00 1 Feb. 14, 2025
