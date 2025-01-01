Summary: Donate to fundrive.ckuw.ca

So on this week’s episode, we are putting the focus on the work we do along side numerous people attempting to speak the unspoken truth of war.



In the first half hour, we spend time talking to Yusuf Omar of Seen.tv. He is a former war correspondent working for CNN who came to understand the unique contributions that Palestinians can make in Gaza by telling their own stories with a cell phone camera, and at a time when Palestinian journalists are dying by the scores in order to communicate to the outside world. He is to present films by Bisan Owda and Ahmad Ghunaim to audiences across Canada and the United States in the coming week.

This interview is followed by one with Ramsey Zeid, a Palestinian-Canadian activist in Winnipeg, talking about aspects of the Genocide in Palestine not spoken about in mainstream media outlets, including the challenges and the rewards of activism.



Finally, two former guests, Canadian peace activists, Glenn Michalchuk and Tamara Lorincz, speak about some of the more persistent lies and persistent activism to turn the tide toward a more stable and just world.



This show is part of radio station CKUW’s Fundrive, encouraging listeners to contribute what they can to keep an island of truth-telling less isolated in an ocean of propaganda.