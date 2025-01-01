The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 16, 2025, midnight
Lots of weird and wonderful records this week as usual featuring some cuts from the Allen Lowe compilation Turn Me Loose White Man. Tiny Bradshaw rocks up a blues number, we'll hear from a 1930s Mississippi barn dance group, Patsy Montana is a rodeo sweetheart, we'll hear an early record from Bo Diddley and a record made using a diddley bow. Ronnie Douglas will bring us back to Earth with his latest, then it's more rockabilly, blues and rock 'n' roll including the obligatory record with Mickey Baker on it.
Artist - Title - Year
Tiny Bradshaw - T-99 - 1951
Freeny's Harmonizers - Podunk Toddle - 1935
The Trumpeteers - Blind Barnabas - 1948
Louis Armstrong - Black And Blue - 1929
Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Three Little Words - 1938
Patsy Montana with the Prarie Ramblers - Rodeo Sweetheart - 1938
The Staple Singers - Ain't That Good News -
Bo Diddley - I'm Looking For A Woman - 1955
One String Sam - My Babe - 1956
Buck Owens - You're Fer Me - 1955
Slim Gaillard - 8, 9 and 10 - 1938
Ronnie Douglas - All You Need Is Faith - 2024
Big Mike Gordon - (Ho Ho Ho) You Don't Want Me No More - 1956
T. Texas Tyler - Guitar Boogie Woogie - 1946
The Stars of Faith - I Shall Wear A Crown - 1958
The Six Teens - A Casual Look - 1956
Big Maybelle - Pitiful - 1959
Werley Fairburn - All The Time - 1956
Bill Haley & His Comets - Caldonia - 1959
Prez Prado - Adios Mi Chaparrita - 1957

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 16, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 