Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Tiny Bradshaw - T-99 - 1951

Freeny's Harmonizers - Podunk Toddle - 1935

The Trumpeteers - Blind Barnabas - 1948

Louis Armstrong - Black And Blue - 1929

Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Three Little Words - 1938

Patsy Montana with the Prarie Ramblers - Rodeo Sweetheart - 1938

The Staple Singers - Ain't That Good News -

Bo Diddley - I'm Looking For A Woman - 1955

One String Sam - My Babe - 1956

Buck Owens - You're Fer Me - 1955

Slim Gaillard - 8, 9 and 10 - 1938

Ronnie Douglas - All You Need Is Faith - 2024

Big Mike Gordon - (Ho Ho Ho) You Don't Want Me No More - 1956

T. Texas Tyler - Guitar Boogie Woogie - 1946

The Stars of Faith - I Shall Wear A Crown - 1958

The Six Teens - A Casual Look - 1956

Big Maybelle - Pitiful - 1959

Werley Fairburn - All The Time - 1956

Bill Haley & His Comets - Caldonia - 1959

Prez Prado - Adios Mi Chaparrita - 1957