Lots of weird and wonderful records this week as usual featuring some cuts from the Allen Lowe compilation Turn Me Loose White Man. Tiny Bradshaw rocks up a blues number, we'll hear from a 1930s Mississippi barn dance group, Patsy Montana is a rodeo sweetheart, we'll hear an early record from Bo Diddley and a record made using a diddley bow. Ronnie Douglas will bring us back to Earth with his latest, then it's more rockabilly, blues and rock 'n' roll including the obligatory record with Mickey Baker on it.
Artist - Title - Year Tiny Bradshaw - T-99 - 1951 Freeny's Harmonizers - Podunk Toddle - 1935 The Trumpeteers - Blind Barnabas - 1948 Louis Armstrong - Black And Blue - 1929 Le Quintette Du Hot Club De France - Three Little Words - 1938 Patsy Montana with the Prarie Ramblers - Rodeo Sweetheart - 1938 The Staple Singers - Ain't That Good News - Bo Diddley - I'm Looking For A Woman - 1955 One String Sam - My Babe - 1956 Buck Owens - You're Fer Me - 1955 Slim Gaillard - 8, 9 and 10 - 1938 Ronnie Douglas - All You Need Is Faith - 2024 Big Mike Gordon - (Ho Ho Ho) You Don't Want Me No More - 1956 T. Texas Tyler - Guitar Boogie Woogie - 1946 The Stars of Faith - I Shall Wear A Crown - 1958 The Six Teens - A Casual Look - 1956 Big Maybelle - Pitiful - 1959 Werley Fairburn - All The Time - 1956 Bill Haley & His Comets - Caldonia - 1959 Prez Prado - Adios Mi Chaparrita - 1957