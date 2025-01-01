The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250216 Talking about trying to force the Palestinian out of Gaza
Weekly Program
Host: Ann Lucas - Guests: Ashfaq Kareem & Mustafa Barghouti
Feb. 16, 2025, midnight
Forcing people out of their own country can be considered a war crime under international law. The Fourth Geneva Convention and Additional Protocol I explicitly prohibit the deportation or transfer of civilians from an occupied territory, unless there are compelling military reasons, or the security of the civilians involved demands it. This prohibition is also reflected in the Statute of the International Criminal Court, which states that the deportation or transfer of the population of an occupied territory constitutes a war crime in international armed conflicts.
Forced displacement can have severe consequences for individuals and communities, affecting their lives, health, and well-being. International law provides numerous safeguards against forced displacement, and efforts are made to prevent and mitigate its adverse effects.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Download Program Podcast
01:02:09 1 Feb. 15, 2025
 01:02:09  64Kbps mp3
