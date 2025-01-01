Summary: Forcing people out of their own country can be considered a war crime under international law. The Fourth Geneva Convention and Additional Protocol I explicitly prohibit the deportation or transfer of civilians from an occupied territory, unless there are compelling military reasons, or the security of the civilians involved demands it. This prohibition is also reflected in the Statute of the International Criminal Court, which states that the deportation or transfer of the population of an occupied territory constitutes a war crime in international armed conflicts.

Forced displacement can have severe consequences for individuals and communities, affecting their lives, health, and well-being. International law provides numerous safeguards against forced displacement, and efforts are made to prevent and mitigate its adverse effects.