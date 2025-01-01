The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. John Cousins
Interview
Kyle Hedman, John Cousins
Feb. 16, 2025, midnight
This week on The Band of Traders, Kyle welcomes John Cousins, an investor, tech founder, bestselling author of over 60 books, and creator of MBA-ASAP.com. Together, they dive into the art of lifelong learning, how to unlearn outdated beliefs, and adapting to a rapidly changing world. John shares his journey from teaching finance to founding companies and reveals how understanding first principles and probabilistic thinking can transform trading, investing, and decision-making.

The conversation also touches on the challenges of public markets, the power of combining human intuition with technology, and the surprising parallels between poker, chess, and trading. With humor, wisdom, and practical advice, this episode offers a treasure trove of lessons for anyone navigating the intersections of business, creativity, and personal growth.
BandofTraderspodcast.com
MBA-ASAP.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

“Reading is Our Big Superpower” Download Program Podcast
00:49:29 1 Jan. 23, 2025
