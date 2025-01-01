Summary: This week on The Band of Traders, Kyle welcomes John Cousins, an investor, tech founder, bestselling author of over 60 books, and creator of MBA-ASAP.com. Together, they dive into the art of lifelong learning, how to unlearn outdated beliefs, and adapting to a rapidly changing world. John shares his journey from teaching finance to founding companies and reveals how understanding first principles and probabilistic thinking can transform trading, investing, and decision-making.



The conversation also touches on the challenges of public markets, the power of combining human intuition with technology, and the surprising parallels between poker, chess, and trading. With humor, wisdom, and practical advice, this episode offers a treasure trove of lessons for anyone navigating the intersections of business, creativity, and personal growth.