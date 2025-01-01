The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Feb. 16, 2025, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on todays show we welcome from the Metis Nation, Ontario, Amanda Rheamue. Singer, songwriter and performer. Her current album “The Spaces In Between” is still riding the waves, and climbing the charts, and she's been putting out new singles. Read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/amanda-rheaume

Enjoy music from Amanda Rheaume, CHANCES, Samantha Crain, Kiawentiio, Indian City, 1915, Mexican Institute of Sound,
Linda Mckenzie, Bert Malcom, Lacey Hill, Angela Lazon, Khu.eex, Edzi'u, Liv Wade, Cactus Rose NYC, Sebastian Gaskin, Mimi O'Bonsawin, Fiebre Amarilla, Flamingo Star, Rose Moore, Litefoot, Brianna Lea Pruettm Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Def-i, Elastic Bond, Banda Black Rio, Spoonfed Tribe and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org. Visit our new News and Entertainment podcast at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/indigenous-in-the-news and enjoy.

00:58:00 1 Feb. 16, 2025
