Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
The Man, The Myth, The Mess
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2025, midnight
Thomas Jefferson—writer of the Declaration of Independence, founding father, and king of contradictions. In this episode, Eric Mason and Kyle break down the messy reality of his presidency, from his high-minded ideals to his economic and diplomatic faceplants. Spoiler: for a guy who hated big government, he sure loved using executive power when it suited him.

Let’s talk about the Embargo Act of 1807, Jefferson’s boldest move that was supposed to stick it to Britain and France but instead tanked the U.S. economy—especially in New England, where people were not amused. Then there’s the Barbary Wars, where Jefferson, who supposedly loathed standing armies, suddenly had zero problem using military force. And don’t forget the Jay Treaty and Treaty of San Lorenzo, which shaped America’s early trade policies and secured access to the Mississippi River (because, let’s be real, without it, we were screwed).

Oh, and his never-ending beef with Alexander Hamilton? Yeah, that played a major role in shaping America’s financial system. Add in some international chaos, an escalating conflict with Britain, and Jefferson somehow managing to push the U.S. closer to war while claiming neutrality, and you’ve got a presidency that was anything but consistent.
https://buckstartsherepodcast.com
https://theinformaleconomist.com
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Thomas Jefferson - Pt. II Download Program Podcast
Full Episode
00:53:18 1 Feb. 1, 2025
 00:53:18  128Kbps mp3
