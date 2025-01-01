The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
hyper-local lens
Weekly Program
Mike Tidwell, Thor Hanson
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 16, 2025, midnight
Are we ready for desperate measures? Veteran climate activist/author Mike Tidwell: the year of despair in his new book "The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue - A Story of Climate and Hope on One American Street". Award-winning conservation biologist and author Thor Hanson finds the awe: "Close to Home - the Wonders of Nature Just Outside Your Door". You can do it. Step up Citizen Scientist.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
n the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 26:52 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250219 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
