Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.07 - February 18-24



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

Nina Simone Revolution Parts 1&2 To Love Somebody

Nat Turner Rebellion Laugh to Keep from Crying Laugh to Keep from Crying

The Whatnauts Message from a Black Man Introducing the Whatnauts (Digitally Remastered)

Betty Griffin Free Spirit Greg Belson's Divine Disco

The Blackbyrds One Gun Salute Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

The Voices of East Harlem Wanted Dead or Alive Wanted Dead or Alive

Alpha Blondy Brigadier Sabadi Planete Afrique: Le meilleur de la musique Africaine

Black Rock Yeah Yeah

Batsumi Toi Toi Batsumi

Nikki Giovanni & the New York Community Choir Like a Ripple on a Pond

Bobbi Humphrey Ain't No Sunshine Flute-In

Joan Armatrading What Do You Want To the Limit

Lonnie Smith Hola Muneca Mama Wailer

Joe Tex Chicken Crazy The Funk Collection: Vol. 2

Jimmy Reed Funky Funky Soul I Need It Bad

Leon Bridges Brown Skin Girl Coming Home

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay

Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte

bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao

Don Bryant What Kind of Love Don't Give Up On Love

Hugh Masekela A Person is a Sometime Thing Early Hugh Masekela

Mary Love Lay This Burden Modern

Shay Hazan A Walk in Dir El -Assad

MALEEM MAHMOUD GHANIA w; PHAROAH SANDERS Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of the Seven Colors

Rob Loose Up Yourself "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"

ENDRECHERI cho_cho_chocol@te Super Funk Market

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985