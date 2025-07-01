We'll hear about Revolution from Nina Simone, we'll Laugh to Keep from Cryin' with the Nat Turner Rebellion, and Lay this Burden with Mary Love.
UpFront Soul #2025.07 - February 18-24
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night Nina Simone Revolution Parts 1&2 To Love Somebody Nat Turner Rebellion Laugh to Keep from Crying Laugh to Keep from Crying The Whatnauts Message from a Black Man Introducing the Whatnauts (Digitally Remastered) Betty Griffin Free Spirit Greg Belson's Divine Disco The Blackbyrds One Gun Salute Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 The Voices of East Harlem Wanted Dead or Alive Wanted Dead or Alive Alpha Blondy Brigadier Sabadi Planete Afrique: Le meilleur de la musique Africaine Black Rock Yeah Yeah Batsumi Toi Toi Batsumi Nikki Giovanni & the New York Community Choir Like a Ripple on a Pond Bobbi Humphrey Ain't No Sunshine Flute-In Joan Armatrading What Do You Want To the Limit Lonnie Smith Hola Muneca Mama Wailer Joe Tex Chicken Crazy The Funk Collection: Vol. 2 Jimmy Reed Funky Funky Soul I Need It Bad Leon Bridges Brown Skin Girl Coming Home Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao Don Bryant What Kind of Love Don't Give Up On Love Hugh Masekela A Person is a Sometime Thing Early Hugh Masekela Mary Love Lay This Burden Modern Shay Hazan A Walk in Dir El -Assad MALEEM MAHMOUD GHANIA w; PHAROAH SANDERS Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of the Seven Colors Rob Loose Up Yourself "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983" ENDRECHERI cho_cho_chocol@te Super Funk Market Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985