Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2025, midnight
We'll hear about Revolution from Nina Simone, we'll Laugh to Keep from Cryin' with the Nat Turner Rebellion, and Lay this Burden with Mary Love.
UpFront Soul #2025.07 - February 18-24

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
Nina Simone Revolution Parts 1&2 To Love Somebody
Nat Turner Rebellion Laugh to Keep from Crying Laugh to Keep from Crying
The Whatnauts Message from a Black Man Introducing the Whatnauts (Digitally Remastered)
Betty Griffin Free Spirit Greg Belson's Divine Disco
The Blackbyrds One Gun Salute Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
The Voices of East Harlem Wanted Dead or Alive Wanted Dead or Alive
Alpha Blondy Brigadier Sabadi Planete Afrique: Le meilleur de la musique Africaine
Black Rock Yeah Yeah
Batsumi Toi Toi Batsumi
Nikki Giovanni & the New York Community Choir Like a Ripple on a Pond
Bobbi Humphrey Ain't No Sunshine Flute-In
Joan Armatrading What Do You Want To the Limit
Lonnie Smith Hola Muneca Mama Wailer
Joe Tex Chicken Crazy The Funk Collection: Vol. 2
Jimmy Reed Funky Funky Soul I Need It Bad
Leon Bridges Brown Skin Girl Coming Home
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay
Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte
bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao
Don Bryant What Kind of Love Don't Give Up On Love
Hugh Masekela A Person is a Sometime Thing Early Hugh Masekela
Mary Love Lay This Burden Modern
Shay Hazan A Walk in Dir El -Assad
MALEEM MAHMOUD GHANIA w; PHAROAH SANDERS Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of the Seven Colors
Rob Loose Up Yourself "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"
ENDRECHERI cho_cho_chocol@te Super Funk Market
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2025.07h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Feb. 17, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 