Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2025, midnight
New tributes to Tony Allen by Colombia's La BOA and Trinidad's Anthony Joseph; new Brazilian sounds from Roberta Campos and Rogê; Jordan Wax's New Mexico indie-klezmer in Yiddish; two new albums from Mali's Kouyaté family tree; Santrofi celebrates their roots and leaps into the future of Ghanaian highlife; a stellar jazz-meets-bump-jive reissue from South Africa's Dennis Mpale
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

La BOA & Tony Allen | Colombia-Nigeria | Tambor | La BOA Meets Tony Allen | Comet | 2025
Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Tony | Rowing Up River To Get Our Names Back | Heavenly Sweetness | 2025

Nelson Angelo E Joyce | Brazil | Vivo Ou Morto Nelson Angelo E Joyce | Odeon | 1972
Roberta Campos | Brazil | Peito Aberto | Coisas De Viver | self-released 2025
Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Força | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024
Garotas Suecas | Brazil | Charles Chacal | Feras Miticas | Vampisoul | 2014
André Abujamra | Brazil-Burkina Faso-Argentina | Alma Não Tem Cor - versão Multi 25 (feat. Perotá Chingò & Smarty) | Alma Não Tem Cor - versão Multi 25 (feat. Perotá Chingò & Smarty) - Single | Tratore | 2020

Jordan Wax | USA | Makht (Power) | Taytsh (The Heart Deciphers) | Borscht Beat | 2025
Daniel Kahn & The Painted Bird | USA-Germany | Yosl Ber / A Patriot | Partisans & Parasites | Oriente | 2009
Geoff Berner | Canada | Swing A Chicken 3 Times Over Your Head | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015
Gogol Bordello | USA-Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus | Raise The Knowledge | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010

Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | N'Darila | N'Darila | One World | 2024
Trio Da Kali | Mali | Celasigi | Bagola | One World | 2025
Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Segu Jajiri | Jama Ko | Out Here | 2013

Santrofi | Ghana | Gyae Me How | Making Moves | Outhere | 2024
Pat Thomas | Ghana | Gyae Su | Mpaebo | Nakasi | 1984
Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Eko Awar A Bisa | Electric Hi-Life | Asona | 1986

Dennis Mpale feat. Kippie Moketsi | South Africa | Dennis Groove | Our Boys Are Doing It | We Are Busy Bodies | 2025-1977
The Movers | South Africa | Jacaranda No. 2 | Jacaranda Phatha Phatha | City Special | 1975

01:59:55 1 Feb. 16, 2025
Richmond VA USA
