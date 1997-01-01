February 16, 2025: A conjure man with seven hands swirling

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 17, 2025, midnight

Summary: New tributes to Tony Allen by Colombia's La BOA and Trinidad's Anthony Joseph; new Brazilian sounds from Roberta Campos and Rogê; Jordan Wax's New Mexico indie-klezmer in Yiddish; two new albums from Mali's Kouyaté family tree; Santrofi celebrates their roots and leaps into the future of Ghanaian highlife; a stellar jazz-meets-bump-jive reissue from South Africa's Dennis Mpale

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



La BOA & Tony Allen | Colombia-Nigeria | Tambor | La BOA Meets Tony Allen | Comet | 2025

Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Tony | Rowing Up River To Get Our Names Back | Heavenly Sweetness | 2025



Nelson Angelo E Joyce | Brazil | Vivo Ou Morto Nelson Angelo E Joyce | Odeon | 1972

Roberta Campos | Brazil | Peito Aberto | Coisas De Viver | self-released 2025

Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Força | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024

Garotas Suecas | Brazil | Charles Chacal | Feras Miticas | Vampisoul | 2014

André Abujamra | Brazil-Burkina Faso-Argentina | Alma Não Tem Cor - versão Multi 25 (feat. Perotá Chingò & Smarty) | Alma Não Tem Cor - versão Multi 25 (feat. Perotá Chingò & Smarty) - Single | Tratore | 2020



Jordan Wax | USA | Makht (Power) | Taytsh (The Heart Deciphers) | Borscht Beat | 2025

Daniel Kahn & The Painted Bird | USA-Germany | Yosl Ber / A Patriot | Partisans & Parasites | Oriente | 2009

Geoff Berner | Canada | Swing A Chicken 3 Times Over Your Head | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015

Gogol Bordello | USA-Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus | Raise The Knowledge | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010



Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | N'Darila | N'Darila | One World | 2024

Trio Da Kali | Mali | Celasigi | Bagola | One World | 2025

Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Segu Jajiri | Jama Ko | Out Here | 2013



Santrofi | Ghana | Gyae Me How | Making Moves | Outhere | 2024

Pat Thomas | Ghana | Gyae Su | Mpaebo | Nakasi | 1984

Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Eko Awar A Bisa | Electric Hi-Life | Asona | 1986



Dennis Mpale feat. Kippie Moketsi | South Africa | Dennis Groove | Our Boys Are Doing It | We Are Busy Bodies | 2025-1977

The Movers | South Africa | Jacaranda No. 2 | Jacaranda Phatha Phatha | City Special | 1975



