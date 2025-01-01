The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
40 years of corporate impunity
Weekly Program
Suroopa Mukherjee is a scholar, author, and activist on behalf of the victims of what is still considered the worst industrial accident in history. Her books include Surviving Bhopal: Dancing Bodies, Written Texts, and Oral Testimonials of Women ...
Feb. 17, 2025, midnight
In 1984, a vast quantity of methyl isocyanate gas was released from a pesticide factory in a densely populated area, leading to death, disability, reproductive damage and genetic malformations for the populus. The corporate owners have gotten off nearly scot free. Forty years later, the harms to both the public and the environment still mount, and the campaign for justice continues. 
Interviewer, Claudia Cragg; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact/pitches: wings@wings.org

00:28:49 1 Feb. 17, 2025
Delhi, India; BC, Canada
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
