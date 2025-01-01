Suroopa Mukherjee is a scholar, author, and activist on behalf of the victims of what is still considered the worst industrial accident in history. Her books include Surviving Bhopal: Dancing Bodies, Written Texts, and Oral Testimonials of Women ...
In 1984, a vast quantity of methyl isocyanate gas was released from a pesticide factory in a densely populated area, leading to death, disability, reproductive damage and genetic malformations for the populus. The corporate owners have gotten off nearly scot free. Forty years later, the harms to both the public and the environment still mount, and the campaign for justice continues.
Interviewer, Claudia Cragg; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
