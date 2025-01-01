The Rise and Fall of MECLA (Pt. 2) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-17-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brad Hoylman Sigal; Angelica Christina; Erik Bottcher; Cathy Renna; Jerry Brown; Bella Abzug; Geraldine Ferraro; Craig Hume; Steve Downard.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 17, 2025, midnight

Summary: AIDS kills America’s first queer political action committee; fifty-six men are arrested at a so-called “gay sex party” in Jakarta, Argentina’s president decrees an end to gender-affirming healthcare for young people while U.S. federal judges block Trump’s pediatric gender care ban, trans and nonbinary plaintiffs sue the U.S. State Department for restoration of the “X” gender marker option on passports, and hundreds protest the erasure of trans and queer people from the Stonewall National Monument website.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Elena Botkin-Levy and Michael Taylor Gray, produced by Brian DeShazor. MECLA feature produced by David Hunt: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Billy Joel; Alice Cooper; Itay Kashti.

[www.tellmedavid.com]

Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



