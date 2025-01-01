Summary: Time to wake up, be a nation among nations; follow Mexico, a veteran of sharp encounters with Yankee power; throw Doug Ford's "Fortress AM-CAN" overboard and adopt a new course with our North American partner in courage, Mexico, and call it MEXI-CAN. Mexico is not a NATO predator, sweating to pay dues for imperialist aggression and is now making a Mexican car workers can afford. Take a lesson, Canada.



President Claudia Sheinbaum declares the people come first, especially the poor. Let us say the same in Canada.



The U.S. uses "aid" to subvert other countries and they say so openly. South Africa is now being targeted because they are beginning the long promised land reform and have taken Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocide and war crimess.



Kendrick Lamar was the cultural MVP of the Super Bowl, revealing to millions the other and real America, that Trump and company deny exists. Trump bullied and mocked Taylor Swift, but was silent about the great half-time show. He's afraid of Lamar.