I am going to the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. this March for the first time ever. I am really looking forward to expanding my horizons big time and seeing bands I don’t know much about live. I’ve been listening to a lot of tracks from artists I plan to check out and tonight I am going to share a sampling of those bands with you tonight.



Tonight’s show is all instrumental tracks. I’ll be back on 3/3 for Part 2 which will feature all tracks with vocals. Most of these bands and none of these songs have ever been played on the MIGFS Show before. Keep it tuned here and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Tortoise The Catastrophist The Catastrophist P-VINE RECORDS

Adam Rudolph Archaism C2 radio-cut (feat. Sae Hashimoto, Russell Greenberg & Levy Lorenzo) Archaisms II (feat. Sae Hashimoto, Russell Greenberg & Levy Lorenzo) Defkaz Productions

Nels Cline The 23 Consentrik Quartet Blue Note Records

Sun Ra Arkestra Big John's Special Lights on a Satellite IN+OUT Records

Chanel Beads Your Day Will Come Your Day Will Come Jagjaguwar

Amaro Freitas Encantados (feat. Hamid Drake, Shabaka & Aniel Someillan) Y'Y Psychic Hotline

Explosions In the Sky Ten Billion People End Temporary Residence Ltd.

Anoushka Shankar Hiraeth (feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar) Chapter III: We Return to Light (feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar) - EP Deutsche Grammophone

Arushi Jain Imagine An Orchestra Delight Leaving Records

Immersion & SUSS State Of Motion Nanocluster, Vol. 3 swim ~

Axiom 5 Altamont Altamont - Single Axiom 5

Magic Tuber Stringband Days of Longing Needlefall Thrill Jockey

Cowboy Sadness Billings, MT (feat. Bing & Ruth, The Antlers & Port St. Willow) Selected Jambient Works, Vol. 1 (feat. Port St. Willow, The Antlers & Bing & Ruth) People Teeth

Free Form Funky Freqs Earth (feat. G. Calvin Weston) Hymn of the 3rd Galaxy (feat. G. Calvin Weston) - Single Ropeadope

Immanuel Wilkins MOSHPIT Blues Blood Blue Note Records

Jeff Parker Chrome Dome (feat. Anna Butterss, Jay Bellerose & Josh Johnson) The Way out of Easy (feat. Anna Butterss, Jay Bellerose & Josh Johnson) International Anthem

Water Damage Reel E In E 12XU






