The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Feb. 18, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I am going to the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. this March for the first time ever. I am really looking forward to expanding my horizons big time and seeing bands I don’t know much about live. I’ve been listening to a lot of tracks from artists I plan to check out and tonight I am going to share a sampling of those bands with you tonight.

Tonight’s show is all instrumental tracks. I’ll be back on 3/3 for Part 2 which will feature all tracks with vocals. Most of these bands and none of these songs have ever been played on the MIGFS Show before. Keep it tuned here and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Tortoise The Catastrophist The Catastrophist P-VINE RECORDS
Adam Rudolph Archaism C2 radio-cut (feat. Sae Hashimoto, Russell Greenberg & Levy Lorenzo) Archaisms II (feat. Sae Hashimoto, Russell Greenberg & Levy Lorenzo) Defkaz Productions
Nels Cline The 23 Consentrik Quartet Blue Note Records
Sun Ra Arkestra Big John's Special Lights on a Satellite IN+OUT Records
Chanel Beads Your Day Will Come Your Day Will Come Jagjaguwar
Amaro Freitas Encantados (feat. Hamid Drake, Shabaka & Aniel Someillan) Y'Y Psychic Hotline
Explosions In the Sky Ten Billion People End Temporary Residence Ltd.
Anoushka Shankar Hiraeth (feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar) Chapter III: We Return to Light (feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar) - EP Deutsche Grammophone
Arushi Jain Imagine An Orchestra Delight Leaving Records
Immersion & SUSS State Of Motion Nanocluster, Vol. 3 swim ~
Axiom 5 Altamont Altamont - Single Axiom 5
Magic Tuber Stringband Days of Longing Needlefall Thrill Jockey
Cowboy Sadness Billings, MT (feat. Bing & Ruth, The Antlers & Port St. Willow) Selected Jambient Works, Vol. 1 (feat. Port St. Willow, The Antlers & Bing & Ruth) People Teeth
Free Form Funky Freqs Earth (feat. G. Calvin Weston) Hymn of the 3rd Galaxy (feat. G. Calvin Weston) - Single Ropeadope
Immanuel Wilkins MOSHPIT Blues Blood Blue Note Records
Jeff Parker Chrome Dome (feat. Anna Butterss, Jay Bellerose & Josh Johnson) The Way out of Easy (feat. Anna Butterss, Jay Bellerose & Josh Johnson) International Anthem
Water Damage Reel E In E 12XU

