Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Scott Hechinger
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Feb. 18, 2025, midnight
An implicit assumption within the structure of the American justice system is the notion that punishment is productive. Research shows, however, that locking people up does not address the underlying causes for most criminal behavior -- in fact it actually exacerbates the likelihood of reoffending. With 95% of incarcerated people expected to reenter our communities, it seems pretty clear that our punitive practices are decidedly unproductive. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome back to the show Scott Hechinger, a civil rights lawyer, former public defender, and the current Executive Director of the nonprofit advocacy group, Zealous. We talk about the set of informational films that his organization has recently produced, discuss the fight that lies ahead for immigrants, and look at the measures that are being taken by the current federal administration to push for more capital punishment.
Track: Blow Your Head
Artist: The JB's
Album: Funky Good Time: The Anthology
Label: Polydor
Year: 1995

Track: Everyday People
Artist: Sly & The Family Stone
Album: N/A
Label: Epic
Year: 1968

Track: Masters of War
Artist: Eddie Vedder & Mike McCready
Album: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
Label: Columbia
Year: 1993

00:29:00 1 Feb. 18, 2025
San Francisco
