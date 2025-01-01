The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
On the most powerful tool for crime ever invented: The personal computer
2
Cory Doctorow, Yanis Varoufakis
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Feb. 19, 2025, midnight
David Moscrop invited Cory Doctorow and Yanis Varoufakis to a conversation. They discuss how the concentration of wealth and power and surveillance is made possible by the internet where someone like Elon Musk uses digital power to determine the outcome of an election, and then proceeds to dismantle democratic institutions.

Cory Doctorow is a Canadian-British blogger, journalist, science fiction author and activist. Doctorow had just announced that his most recent book: Picks And Shovels was going into distribution. Picks & Shovels is the origin story of the most powerful new tool for crime ever invented: the personal computer.

Yanis Varoufakis is an economist, former Finance Minister of Greece and author of Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism. Technofeudalism is the new power that is reshaping our lives and the world, and is the greatest current threat to our efforts to avert climate catastrophe — and to democracy itself.

Please go to YouTube and search for the one hour version of this rebellious and intriguing conversation. It’s on the Jacobin channel under the title: Picks And Shovels by Cory Doctorow, with Yanis Varoufakis

DATE: Feb. 15, 2025
CREDIT: David Moscrop at Jacobin

TUC_250218_cory_doctorow_picks_shovels Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Feb. 15, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
TUC_250218_cory_doctorow_picks_shovels Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Feb. 15, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 