Summary: David Moscrop invited Cory Doctorow and Yanis Varoufakis to a conversation. They discuss how the concentration of wealth and power and surveillance is made possible by the internet where someone like Elon Musk uses digital power to determine the outcome of an election, and then proceeds to dismantle democratic institutions.



Cory Doctorow is a Canadian-British blogger, journalist, science fiction author and activist. Doctorow had just announced that his most recent book: Picks And Shovels was going into distribution. Picks & Shovels is the origin story of the most powerful new tool for crime ever invented: the personal computer.



Yanis Varoufakis is an economist, former Finance Minister of Greece and author of Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism. Technofeudalism is the new power that is reshaping our lives and the world, and is the greatest current threat to our efforts to avert climate catastrophe — and to democracy itself.



Please go to YouTube and search for the one hour version of this rebellious and intriguing conversation. It’s on the Jacobin channel under the title: Picks And Shovels by Cory Doctorow, with Yanis Varoufakis



DATE: Feb. 15, 2025