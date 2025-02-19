The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: February 19, 2025
Weekly Program
John Bonifaz, Co-founder and President of the group Free Speech For People; Fred Pearce, a contributing writer for Yale Environment 360; Melvin Goodman, a Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy and, Former CIA Analyst.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Feb. 19, 2025, midnight
Trump's Illegal Demolition of the Federal Government Provokes a Constitutional Crisis and calls for Impeachment; After Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Civil Infrastructure, Palestinians Face a Water & Environmental Crisis; Trump’s Ukraine War Peace Overture to Russia Creates Rift with European Allies.

Between the Lines for February 19, 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Feb. 19, 2025
