Between the Lines for February 19, 2025

Subtitle: Released Date: February 19, 2025

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: John Bonifaz, Co-founder and President of the group Free Speech For People; Fred Pearce, a contributing writer for Yale Environment 360; Melvin Goodman, a Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy and, Former CIA Analyst.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 19, 2025, midnight

Summary: Trump's Illegal Demolition of the Federal Government Provokes a Constitutional Crisis and calls for Impeachment; After Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Civil Infrastructure, Palestinians Face a Water & Environmental Crisis; Trump’s Ukraine War Peace Overture to Russia Creates Rift with European Allies.

