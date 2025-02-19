John Bonifaz, Co-founder and President of the group Free Speech For People; Fred Pearce, a contributing writer for Yale Environment 360; Melvin Goodman, a Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy and, Former CIA Analyst.
Trump's Illegal Demolition of the Federal Government Provokes a Constitutional Crisis and calls for Impeachment; After Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Civil Infrastructure, Palestinians Face a Water & Environmental Crisis; Trump’s Ukraine War Peace Overture to Russia Creates Rift with European Allies.