Summary: Our guest is Debbie Esparza. She is the CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, is a lifelong advocate for women, girls, and people of color. With over 25 years of commitment to the YWCA's mission, she brings a diverse leadership perspective from banking, consulting, entrepreneurship, academia, and non-profit executive roles.



In the first half of the show, Debbie discusses the YWCA and their plight, as well as some recent challenges brought forth by the current political administration. She also discusses Women’s History Month and how communities can continue to highlight the accomplishments of women across the country.



In the second half of the show, Debbie explains the differences between the needs of women in rural areas vs those in urban areas and how communities around the country can provide support! She shares her thoughts on the rolling back of DEI and how they will affect women directly.



Our Way Black History Fact examines the life of the first Black woman in space…Mae Jemison!

