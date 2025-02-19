Our guest is Debbie Esparza. She is the CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, is a lifelong advocate for women, girls, and people of color. With over 25 years of commitment to the YWCA's mission, she brings a diverse leadership perspective from banking, consulting, entrepreneurship, academia, and non-profit executive roles.
In the first half of the show, Debbie discusses the YWCA and their plight, as well as some recent challenges brought forth by the current political administration. She also discusses Women’s History Month and how communities can continue to highlight the accomplishments of women across the country.
In the second half of the show, Debbie explains the differences between the needs of women in rural areas vs those in urban areas and how communities around the country can provide support! She shares her thoughts on the rolling back of DEI and how they will affect women directly.
Our Way Black History Fact examines the life of the first Black woman in space…Mae Jemison!
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse. FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher