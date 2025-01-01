Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- US VP JD Vance spoke to the audience at the Munich Security Conference- European politicians were offended being lectured on democracy and migration policies. The managing director of the German Marshall Plan compares the US Europe relationship to George Bush Jrs invasion of Iraq. An interview with Tirana Hassan Executive Director of Human Rights Watch on the need for world leaders to step up and confront the US on international law regarding the proposed ethnic cleansing and redevelopment of Gaza.



From FRANCE- Once again I believe one of the best ways to understand international perspectives is from press reviews, and France 24 delivers the best range. In the past week the declarations and actions of Trump regarding the Russia Ukraine war has placed Europe on alert. We will hear excerpts from the press beginning Friday February 14th to Thursday the 20th. Sidelining Zelensky and Europe in the talks is a serious concern, as is European reliance on the US military. UK PM Starmer mentioned sending troops to Ukraine which created another fury. Having talks in Saudi Arabia was also controversial. France held 2 emergency summits to discuss the situations. Trump calling Zelensky a dictator furthered the US Europe divide.



From CUBA- Israeli authorities issued a call for bids to build hundreds of new illegal houses in the West Bank. Israel missed the deadline for withdrawal from Lebanon for a second time, leading Hezbollah to call it an occupation.





