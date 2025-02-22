The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Music
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 21, 2025, midnight
Alsarah & The Nubatones revisit the concept album with Seasons Of The Road, a project 5 years in the making. Fela's saxman son, Femi Kuti is back with political polemic. Ghanian highlife icon, Ebo Taylor celebrates his 90th with a new release. Just some of fresh spins this week as we keep time with the beat of the world.
Calcopyrite Communications
Alsarah & The Nubatones - Fael Fi Aldawam
Femi Kuti - Politics Don Expose Them
Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream CANCON
Don Barbarino X Rise Ashen - Mbirabrac CANCON
Warsaw Village Band & Bassalyki - Czas Kosic (Time To Reap)
Ebo Taylor/Adrian Younge/Ali Shaheed Muhammad - Obi Do Wa (If Someone Loves You)
Al-Qasar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus)
Rares Cara - 50-50 (feat. Tania Morales)
The Chamanas - Purple Yellow Red & Blue
Manika Kaur - Siddharha
The Altons - Del Cielo Te Cuido
Bab L'Bluz (Gitkin Remix) - Bangoro
The Harpoonist (Shawn Hall) - Heartbreak Autobahn
Shane Sato - Gospel Type

59:57

00:59:57 1 Feb. 21, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
