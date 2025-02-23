The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 21, 2025, midnight
Delivering Opportunities, Famous Last Words and Friggin' Haikus. Our Ambassador meets The Bully Of Skidmore Town while The Jesster courts wee Maggie Ann Of Clachnabrochan. The finest music and malarkey for over 25 years. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - Black Velvet Band
The Go Set - Opportunities
Cassie And Maggie - The Salley Gardens Set CANCON
Natalie MacMaster - In My Hands CANCON
Gnoss - Keefa Hill
House Of Hamill - The Bully of Skidmore Town
Capercaille - Famous Last Words
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Spirit Of The West - Our Ambassador CANCON
Frigg - Ilon Haikeus (It's Haikus)
Kaia Kater feat. AoifeO'Donovan - The Witch CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann of Clachnabrochan
Homeland - Pressed For Time

59:20

Celt In A Twist February 23 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:20 1 Feb. 21, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:20  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 