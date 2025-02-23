Delivering Opportunities, Famous Last Words and Friggin' Haikus. Our Ambassador meets The Bully Of Skidmore Town while The Jesster courts wee Maggie Ann Of Clachnabrochan. The finest music and malarkey for over 25 years. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - Black Velvet Band The Go Set - Opportunities Cassie And Maggie - The Salley Gardens Set CANCON Natalie MacMaster - In My Hands CANCON Gnoss - Keefa Hill House Of Hamill - The Bully of Skidmore Town Capercaille - Famous Last Words Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Spirit Of The West - Our Ambassador CANCON Frigg - Ilon Haikeus (It's Haikus) Kaia Kater feat. AoifeO'Donovan - The Witch CANCON Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster Shooglenifty - Maggie Ann of Clachnabrochan Homeland - Pressed For Time