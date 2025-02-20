The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
20 February 2025
10
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Ilan Pappe
 None  Contact Contributor
Feb. 21, 2025, midnight
This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 20th, 2025. We speak with esteemed Israeli historian Ilan Pappe about the state of Israeli politics and society. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer tells us about the latest shipment of U.S. weapons to Israel, the sixth prisoner swap in Khan Yunis, and how the exchange of captives underlies Israeli military failures. And our Executive Director Ali Abunimah gives us an update on legal actions against Switzerland from his recent arrest, imprisonment and deportation.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 21, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 