This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 20th, 2025. We speak with esteemed Israeli historian Ilan Pappe about the state of Israeli politics and society. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer tells us about the latest shipment of U.S. weapons to Israel, the sixth prisoner swap in Khan Yunis, and how the exchange of captives underlies Israeli military failures. And our Executive Director Ali Abunimah gives us an update on legal actions against Switzerland from his recent arrest, imprisonment and deportation.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.
For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/