Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 20th, 2025. We speak with esteemed Israeli historian Ilan Pappe about the state of Israeli politics and society. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer tells us about the latest shipment of U.S. weapons to Israel, the sixth prisoner swap in Khan Yunis, and how the exchange of captives underlies Israeli military failures. And our Executive Director Ali Abunimah gives us an update on legal actions against Switzerland from his recent arrest, imprisonment and deportation.

