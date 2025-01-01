Summary: The Global Research News Hour this week will fight back against the State’s propaganda drive.



In our first half hour, we are talking to two allies and friends, Chris Cook, the host of “Gorilla-Radio” and Phil Taylor, host of The Taylor Report on the different issues we are all covering that confront people in the peace movement in 2025. In our second half hour, we speak about the importance of keeping our fora on campus-community radio stations alive and well when all the state and corporate media have developed into George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth. As well, I invite Jazmin Alfaro, a former radio host of CKUW, onto the show to talk about the merits of doing this kind of journalism for herself and for her listeners.



This was a LIVE episode of the Global Research News Hour. It was part of our annual fund-raiser for the station.