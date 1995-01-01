The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Feb. 23, 2025, midnight
This week's pile of old records on Backbeat features gospel singers Dorothy Love Coates & the Gospel Harmonettes, country blues, a swingin' western band, excellent group harmony, jazz orchestras, blues and modern takes on old styles. I know, it always does but every week is a completely new pile.
Artist - Title - Year
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Feel So Good - 1965
The Modern Mountaineers - Gettin' That Low-Down Swing - 1937
Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954
Hank Snow - Nothing but Sweet Lies - 1955
Maxine Sullivan - I'm The Caring Kind - 1948
The Boswell Sisters - Sleep Come On And Take Me - 1943
Piney Brown - That's Right Little Girl (That's Right Baby) - 1947
Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs - Brother I'm Getting Ready To Go - 1951
Dan Pickett - Number Writer - 1949
The Manhattan Brothers - Malayisha (Iza Nezembe) - 1951
Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - Every Day Will Be Sunday Bye and Bye - 1951
Cab Calloway And The Cabaliers - Virginia, Georgia And Caroline - 1942
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024
Hank Garland - Hillbilly Express - 1951
Jimmy Rogers - Walking By Myself - 1956
Big Boy Myles (Edgar Myles) - Who's Been Foolin' You? - 1955
R. H. Harris & His Gospel Paraders - Born Again - 1963
Little Willie John - My Nerves - 1956
The Hearts (Al Sears Orchestra) - Lonely Nights - 1955
Dale Hawkins - Back To School Blues - 1959
Rosie Flores - You Tear Me Up - 1995
Earl Bostic - Ain't Misbehavin' - 1952

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 23, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 