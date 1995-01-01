Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Feel So Good - 1965

The Modern Mountaineers - Gettin' That Low-Down Swing - 1937

Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954

Hank Snow - Nothing but Sweet Lies - 1955

Maxine Sullivan - I'm The Caring Kind - 1948

The Boswell Sisters - Sleep Come On And Take Me - 1943

Piney Brown - That's Right Little Girl (That's Right Baby) - 1947

Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs - Brother I'm Getting Ready To Go - 1951

Dan Pickett - Number Writer - 1949

The Manhattan Brothers - Malayisha (Iza Nezembe) - 1951

Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - Every Day Will Be Sunday Bye and Bye - 1951

Cab Calloway And The Cabaliers - Virginia, Georgia And Caroline - 1942

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024

Hank Garland - Hillbilly Express - 1951

Jimmy Rogers - Walking By Myself - 1956

Big Boy Myles (Edgar Myles) - Who's Been Foolin' You? - 1955

R. H. Harris & His Gospel Paraders - Born Again - 1963

Little Willie John - My Nerves - 1956

The Hearts (Al Sears Orchestra) - Lonely Nights - 1955

Dale Hawkins - Back To School Blues - 1959

Rosie Flores - You Tear Me Up - 1995

Earl Bostic - Ain't Misbehavin' - 1952