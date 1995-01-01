This week's pile of old records on Backbeat features gospel singers Dorothy Love Coates & the Gospel Harmonettes, country blues, a swingin' western band, excellent group harmony, jazz orchestras, blues and modern takes on old styles. I know, it always does but every week is a completely new pile.
Artist - Title - Year Cookie & The Cupcakes - Feel So Good - 1965 The Modern Mountaineers - Gettin' That Low-Down Swing - 1937 Rosetta Tharpe - Every Time I Feel The Spirit - 1954 Hank Snow - Nothing but Sweet Lies - 1955 Maxine Sullivan - I'm The Caring Kind - 1948 The Boswell Sisters - Sleep Come On And Take Me - 1943 Piney Brown - That's Right Little Girl (That's Right Baby) - 1947 Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs - Brother I'm Getting Ready To Go - 1951 Dan Pickett - Number Writer - 1949 The Manhattan Brothers - Malayisha (Iza Nezembe) - 1951 Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - Every Day Will Be Sunday Bye and Bye - 1951 Cab Calloway And The Cabaliers - Virginia, Georgia And Caroline - 1942 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Open Casket - 2024 Hank Garland - Hillbilly Express - 1951 Jimmy Rogers - Walking By Myself - 1956 Big Boy Myles (Edgar Myles) - Who's Been Foolin' You? - 1955 R. H. Harris & His Gospel Paraders - Born Again - 1963 Little Willie John - My Nerves - 1956 The Hearts (Al Sears Orchestra) - Lonely Nights - 1955 Dale Hawkins - Back To School Blues - 1959 Rosie Flores - You Tear Me Up - 1995 Earl Bostic - Ain't Misbehavin' - 1952