Radio Ecoshock Show
Forgetting climate change
Bob Berwyn, Romany Webb
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 23, 2025, midnight
I'd like to report a murder. Trumps fossil lobby wants to strangle American climate science. You cant even talk about it. We track the worst with Romany Webb from the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia, and reporter Bob Berwyn from Inside Climate News. Officially now: wildfires, floods, and freaky weather are just a hoax.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

1 hour version contains song "Flying in the Dark" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons copyright (use it for non-profit purposes)
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:26 for stations needing to insert Station ID or announcements.

