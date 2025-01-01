Summary: In 2025, the birthday celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., took place on the same day as Trump's inauguration. In Santa Cruz, California - an intensely liberal community - many people converged on the birthday march while still in a state of shock. Podcaster Suki Wessling, who volunteers with the local community radio, asked a wide range of women and girls, "How are you feeling?" She compiled their answers in a series representing the strongly-held values of their community and their contributions to its wellbeing.