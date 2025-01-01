The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Honoring Dr. King and Shocked by Trump
Weekly Program
On the street interviews, and commentary by the producer
Feb. 23, 2025, midnight
In 2025, the birthday celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., took place on the same day as Trump's inauguration. In Santa Cruz, California - an intensely liberal community - many people converged on the birthday march while still in a state of shock. Podcaster Suki Wessling, who volunteers with the local community radio, asked a wide range of women and girls, "How are you feeling?" She compiled their answers in a series representing the strongly-held values of their community and their contributions to its wellbeing.
Produced by Suki Wessling; adapted from an episode of her podcast series The Babblery. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Music recorded live at the march site.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Links at wings.org

00:28:54 1 Feb. 22, 2025
Santa Cruz, California; British Columbia, Canada
