Summary: Joining us today Is Tess Sage-Robinson, a dedicated mortgage advisor and proud member of the Navajo Nation. With over two decades of experience in the lending industry, Tess specializes in helping Native American home buyers navigate the path to home ownership, including utilizing the Section 184 loan program for tribal lands. Known as the #OFFGRIDLENDER, she’s also passionate about sustainable, off-grid living. We’re excited to have her here to share her expertise and insights—welcome. This and more along with National Native News and Antonia Gonazles.



ABOUT TESS:



Yá’át’ééh (It is good)



Shik’éí dóó shidine’é (my family and my people, friends) Shí éí Tess Robinson yinishyé (I am called Tess Robinson) Dibéłzhíní nishłį́ Kinlichii’nii bashishchiin (I am Blacksheep born for Red House). Todích’íí’nii dashicheii Tábaahá dashinalí (Bitter Water is my maternal grandfather and Edgewater is my paternal grandfather) Ákót’éego diné asdzáán nishłį́ (In this way, I am a Navajo woman). Ahéhee’ (I am grateful!)



With 24 years as a mortgage lender, I specialize in the HUD 184 Native American Loan, helping Native Americans achieve homeownership. I am a mother of three adult children, two of whom are real estate agents in Maricopa and Pinal counties. We enjoy working together as a family team. Originally from the Navajo reservation, LeChee Chapter, I have lived in Phoenix and Glendale for 21 years and now own land in New Mexico, where I plan to build a self-sustaining home. I have also appeared in films, TV shows, and modeled with Native American casts. Currently, I enjoy traveling, working remotely, and meeting new people.



CONTACT:



EMAIL: tsagerobinson@guildmortgage.net

WEBSITE: https://branches.guildmortgage.com/az/scottsdale/tess-sage-robinson-689-chtro.html?teresasagerobinson

BOOK A MEETIN WITH TESS: https://calendly.com/sage-robinson-team/