Global A Go-Go
Feb. 24, 2025, midnight
Three tracks from Analog Africa's wonderful new Gnonnas Pedro anthology; Cheikh Ibra Fam and Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, who will performing together at Révéler Experiences on March 29; new cumbia from El León Pardo and Pambelé; Alsarah & The Nubatones play the deep sounds of Sudan; lovely new lusophone songs by Mandinga Beat and Lucibela; the scorching desert blues of Mali's DJAM!
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Yiri Yiri Boum | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1981
Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Dadje Von O Von Non "83" | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1983
Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Fini Les Pavés | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1977

Orchestra Baobab | Senegal | Woulinewa | Tribute To Ndiouga Dieng | World Circuit | 2017
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Alla L'a Ke | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018
Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal | Peace In Africa | Peace In Africa | Soulbeats | 2022

Systema Solar | Colombia | Quien Es El Patrón? | Systema Solar | Intermundos | 2010
Frente Cumbiero | Colombia | La Era Del GigaHertz | Cera Perdida | La Roma | 2021
El León Pardo | Colombia | La Perica | Cumbia Espacial / La Perica - Single | AYA | 2025
Pambelé | Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy | Dámelo | Dámelo - Single | self-released | 2025

Alsarah & The Nubatones | Sudan-Yemen-Armenia-France-Togo-USA | Soundani | Seasons Of The Road | self-released | 2025
Setona | Sudan-Egypt | Sawani (feat. Said Ahmed) | Queen Of Henna | Blue Flame | 2001
Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour | Sudan | La .. La (Don't Say I'm Betraying You) | The Shaigiya Sound Of Sudan | Ostinato | 2018-1977

Mandinga Beat | Brazil | Criança Rica | Criança Rica - Single | YB Music | 2025
Lucibela | Cabo Verde | Nhó Jom Seá Mi No / Ta Pinga Txápu - Txápu | Moda Antiga | Lusafrica | 2025
Super Mama Djombo | Guiné-Bissau | Sûr Di Nô Pubis | Na Cambança | Cobiana | 1978

DJAM! | Mali-Netherlands | Lasalterey | DJAM! | Guitar Globetrotter | 2024
Justin Adams & Juldeh Camara | England UK-The Gambia | Sahara | Tell No Lies | Real World | 2009
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023

