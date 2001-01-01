February 23, 2025: The band that speaks all African languages

Summary: Three tracks from Analog Africa's wonderful new Gnonnas Pedro anthology; Cheikh Ibra Fam and Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, who will performing together at Révéler Experiences on March 29; new cumbia from El León Pardo and Pambelé; Alsarah & The Nubatones play the deep sounds of Sudan; lovely new lusophone songs by Mandinga Beat and Lucibela; the scorching desert blues of Mali's DJAM!

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Yiri Yiri Boum | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1981

Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Dadje Von O Von Non "83" | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1983

Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Fini Les Pavés | Roi De L'Agbadja Moderne 1974-1983 | Analog Africa | 2025-1977



Orchestra Baobab | Senegal | Woulinewa | Tribute To Ndiouga Dieng | World Circuit | 2017

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Alla L'a Ke | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018

Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal | Peace In Africa | Peace In Africa | Soulbeats | 2022



Systema Solar | Colombia | Quien Es El Patrón? | Systema Solar | Intermundos | 2010

Frente Cumbiero | Colombia | La Era Del GigaHertz | Cera Perdida | La Roma | 2021

El León Pardo | Colombia | La Perica | Cumbia Espacial / La Perica - Single | AYA | 2025

Pambelé | Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy | Dámelo | Dámelo - Single | self-released | 2025



Alsarah & The Nubatones | Sudan-Yemen-Armenia-France-Togo-USA | Soundani | Seasons Of The Road | self-released | 2025

Setona | Sudan-Egypt | Sawani (feat. Said Ahmed) | Queen Of Henna | Blue Flame | 2001

Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour | Sudan | La .. La (Don't Say I'm Betraying You) | The Shaigiya Sound Of Sudan | Ostinato | 2018-1977



Mandinga Beat | Brazil | Criança Rica | Criança Rica - Single | YB Music | 2025

Lucibela | Cabo Verde | Nhó Jom Seá Mi No / Ta Pinga Txápu - Txápu | Moda Antiga | Lusafrica | 2025

Super Mama Djombo | Guiné-Bissau | Sûr Di Nô Pubis | Na Cambança | Cobiana | 1978



DJAM! | Mali-Netherlands | Lasalterey | DJAM! | Guitar Globetrotter | 2024

Justin Adams & Juldeh Camara | England UK-The Gambia | Sahara | Tell No Lies | Real World | 2009

Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023



