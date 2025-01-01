Summary: Think the Founding Fathers had all the brains? Think again. Abigail Adams wasn’t just John Adams’ wife—she was a financial genius, a sharp political thinker, and a woman way ahead of her time. While John was off debating democracy, Abigail was running the family estate, making smart investments, and proving that women had serious economic power in early America.

In this episode, we dive into Abigail’s financial strategies, from investing in Revolutionary War bonds to navigating early American currency chaos. We explore her legendary correspondence with John Adams, her complex relationship with Thomas Jefferson, and her progressive views on women's rights and slavery. Plus, we rank John Adams’ presidency—because why not?



If you love American history, women’s history, or just a good story about someone outsmarting the system, this episode is for you.



Listen now for a fresh take on Abigail Adams and why she deserves way more credit in history.