The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Abigail Adams: Shark Tank-ing the 1780s
2
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 24, 2025, midnight
Think the Founding Fathers had all the brains? Think again. Abigail Adams wasn’t just John Adams’ wife—she was a financial genius, a sharp political thinker, and a woman way ahead of her time. While John was off debating democracy, Abigail was running the family estate, making smart investments, and proving that women had serious economic power in early America.
In this episode, we dive into Abigail’s financial strategies, from investing in Revolutionary War bonds to navigating early American currency chaos. We explore her legendary correspondence with John Adams, her complex relationship with Thomas Jefferson, and her progressive views on women's rights and slavery. Plus, we rank John Adams’ presidency—because why not?

If you love American history, women’s history, or just a good story about someone outsmarting the system, this episode is for you.

Listen now for a fresh take on Abigail Adams and why she deserves way more credit in history.
www.buckstartsherepodcast.com
www.theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum: "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Thomas Jefferson - Pt. II Download Program Podcast
Full Episode
01:00:05 1 Feb. 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:00:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 