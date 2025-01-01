Summary: The James Baldwin of yesterday speaks to Black lives today; the world’s first gay imam is assassinated in South Africa, violent New Zealand Christians attack a drag king story time, a U.S. federal judge slams Trump’s “ridiculous” transgender military ban, Kansas Republicans override the Democratic governor’s veto of a pediatric trans treatment ban, Democratic governors in Maine and Illinois defy Trump’s anti-trans orders, and Trump’s Kennedy Center coup coincides with Gay Men’s Chorus cancelation.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.