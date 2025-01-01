The James Baldwin of yesterday speaks to Black lives today; the world’s first gay imam is assassinated in South Africa, violent New Zealand Christians attack a drag king story time, a U.S. federal judge slams Trump’s “ridiculous” transgender military ban, Kansas Republicans override the Democratic governor’s veto of a pediatric trans treatment ban, Democratic governors in Maine and Illinois defy Trump’s anti-trans orders, and Trump’s Kennedy Center coup coincides with Gay Men’s Chorus cancelation. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters Michael LeBeau & Melanie Keller produced by Brian DeShazor. Outlaw/Baldwin feature produced by Brian DeShazor: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Bee Gees; James Baldwin.