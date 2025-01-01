The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Deirdre Mask
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Feb. 25, 2025, midnight
What does naming and re-naming streets, buildings, airports, and even bodies of water say about us as a people? Whether a name inspires, entertains, or haunts us, there’s power in assigning words to people, places, and things. We can see it unfolding right before our eyes with the current US administration renaming key landmarks. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Deirdre Mask, the author of “The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power.” We learn about the history of attributing names and numbers to roads and houses, look at how important seemingly obvious innovations like zip codes are, and discuss the socio-political impact of things named after confederate leaders.
Track: Where The Streets Have No Name
Artist: Trace Bundy
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: N/A

Track: Lonely Avenue
Artist: Van Morrison
Album: Too Long In Exile
Label: Polydor
Year: 1993

Track: Sesame Street Theme
Artist: Chris Wilson
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: N/A

