Summary: Our guest is The Honorable Judge Cody Williams—a former Council member for the City of Phoenix and a Justice of the Peace for Maricopa County. He served as a council member for 8 years and as a judge for 15 years.



In the first half of the show, we discuss local politics and the roles of city governments. We also discuss the differences between state and federal courts and how far their jurisdictions reach.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the many lawsuits that have been filed against the Trump administration and Elon Musk. We try to identify the strategy behind Trump’s many executive orders, and the ways that democrats can be successful in combating these initiatives in the courts.

