Summary: On February 19, 2025, in the middle of an uproar over President Trump’s start of peace negotiations for Ukraine with Russia’s President Putin, Professor Jeffrey Sachs gave a 100 minute long information session to members of the European Parliament about the Geopolitics of Peace.



His candid and personal account made a deep impression. In only 24 minutes Prof. Sachs covered many important flashpoints in the region, among them:

The Nato expansion beginning in 1999 - with the US claiming the right to place missile systems into the new Nato members - including later Ukraine.

To the US decision, in September 2001, that it would launch seven wars in 5 years (according to General Wesley Clark) - beginning with Iraq - and only Iran is still outstanding.



The 2014 Maidan Coup/Revolution organized by the U.S. in which Victoria Newland played a major role.



The shelling by Ukraine of the Donbas area with their majority Russian speaking population and the failure to end that war with autonomy for that region.



The failures of the Mink accords. And Sachs quoted a couple of U.S. senators who clearly describe the war in Ukraine as a proxy war with the aim of weakening Russia.



Sachs remembered how he quoted to Ukrainian representatives the famous adage by Henry Kissinger that to be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.



Sachs closed by encouraging the European Union Parliamentarians to develop their own foreign policy and said: you are 450 million people with a $20 trillion economy. You should be the main economic trading partner of Russia.



Professor Sachs is an economist, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.



Most of this program is taken from: Jeffrey Sachs’ Explosive Speech to the EU Parliament Shakes Europe. Please look up the video version on YouTube. And this program goes into distribution on February 25, 2025.



DATE: Feb. 19, 2025

