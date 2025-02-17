The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go! The Need—And the Strategy—to Defeat Trump/MAGA Fascism. Plus, The Bob Avakian Interviews 2025, Part 1, Conclusion
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Voices from Refuse Fascism February 17 protests nationwide.
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Feb. 26, 2025, midnight
The Bob Avakian Interviews 2025, Part 1: On Fascism, Capitalism, & the Way Out of the Madness. The Trump Fascist Regime First 30 Days. Excerpts from Refuse Fascism Rallies on February 17, 2025, including Noche Diaz speaking at the Refuse Fascism Rally in Chicago.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

