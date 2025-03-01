Music is good medicine. Canadian research proves it and we put it to the test this hour. Join us for space cumbia from El Leon Pardo, retro Brazilian from Cheo, Comfort Food from Kiran Ahluwalia, and Guadaloupe goes punk with The Bolokos. Good for the immunogobulin don't ya know? It's World Beat Canada!
Balthvs - Asha (Travel Plan Remix) Adrian Younge - Ainda Preciso Do Sol Khanvict - Desert Dream CANCON Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake CANCON El Leon Pardo - La Perica Al-Qasar - Bissaha Tlaqayna (feat. Mariam Hamrouni) Novalima - Exodus Cheo - Playa Azul Bombino - Darfuq The Bolokos - Ti Kanno Warsaw Village Band & Bassalyki - Oh Forest, Oh My Forest Baiuca & Izaro - Xorieri The Slackers - My Last Star Danzon El Gato - Twangy Morocco