worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Feb. 27, 2025, midnight
Music is good medicine. Canadian research proves it and we put it to the test this hour. Join us for space cumbia from El Leon Pardo, retro Brazilian from Cheo, Comfort Food from Kiran Ahluwalia, and Guadaloupe goes punk with The Bolokos. Good for the immunogobulin don't ya know? It's World Beat Canada!
Balthvs - Asha (Travel Plan Remix)
Adrian Younge - Ainda Preciso Do Sol
Khanvict - Desert Dream CANCON
Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake CANCON
El Leon Pardo - La Perica
Al-Qasar - Bissaha Tlaqayna (feat. Mariam Hamrouni)
Novalima - Exodus
Cheo - Playa Azul
Bombino - Darfuq
The Bolokos - Ti Kanno
Warsaw Village Band & Bassalyki - Oh Forest, Oh My Forest
Baiuca & Izaro - Xorieri
The Slackers - My Last Star
Danzon El Gato - Twangy Morocco

