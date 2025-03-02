The Celtic world is expanding around the globe, growing more nuanced with each new culture it touches. This hour, Patricia Fraser takes us from the rainforest of Cameroon to the Brazilian jungle, the Canadian shield to the Scottish highlands, from Denmark to Brooklyn with a stops in Ireland and Catalan. You got another hour with yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Baka Beyond - An Gwirder Barbar O'Rhum - Penurie de Rhum The Mahones - Watch Me Fall CANCON The Fretless - Lost Lake CANCON Skerryvore - Borderline Culbeag - Cuttin' Bracken Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of The World Tannas - Illean A I Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti ROS - Bruixes