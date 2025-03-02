The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 27, 2025, midnight
The Celtic world is expanding around the globe, growing more nuanced with each new culture it touches. This hour, Patricia Fraser takes us from the rainforest of Cameroon to the Brazilian jungle, the Canadian shield to the Scottish highlands, from Denmark to Brooklyn with a stops in Ireland and Catalan. You got another hour with yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Baka Beyond - An Gwirder
Barbar O'Rhum - Penurie de Rhum
The Mahones - Watch Me Fall CANCON
The Fretless - Lost Lake CANCON
Skerryvore - Borderline
Culbeag - Cuttin' Bracken
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun
Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals
Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON
Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of The World
Tannas - Illean A I
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
ROS - Bruixes

59:27

Celt In A Twist March 2 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:27 1 Feb. 27, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:27  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 