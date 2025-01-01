Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250228.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- A series of press reviews. Jeff Bezos has announced a major editorial change at the Washington Post. UK Prime Minister Starmer said he will cut foreign aid so he can raise military spending which many accuse of bowing to demands from Trump. In Germany a critical election was won by the CDU, a center right party, with Friedrich Merz expected to become the new Chancellor. The far right AFD party, promoted by Elon Musk, came in second, doubling its number of seats in the Bundestag, the German Parliament.



From GERMANY- In a TV debate after the election results came in, the Chancellor in waiting accused the US of abandoning NATO and Europe, creating a need for a European military force. Then an analysis of the AfD party, why it is shocking in Europe, and how will this affect German policies.



From CUBA- Elon Musk reaffirmed his support for the German AfD party, praising their stance on dropping the Euro currency and halting climate action. Israeli forces have continued destroying Palestinian homes in the West Bank and helping settlers destroy homes and businesses. A US based organization has formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Blinken, Austen, and Biden for complying with war crimes.



From JAPAN - At the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant, the press saw the first gram of a retrieved radioactive sample- 880 tons of the material are yet to be removed 11 years after the accident. An update on Nippon Steels attempt to buy US Steel. The Israeli military has deployed tanks in the West Bank for the first time in 20 years. A group of atomic bomb survivors lodged a protest for the government skipping a key international meeting on banning nuclear arms.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"We have to re-invent socialism. It can't be the kind of socialism that we saw in the Soviet Union, but it will emerge as we develop new systems that are built on cooperation, not competition."

-- Hugo Chavez



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net