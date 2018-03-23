|
Program Information
|Essential Dissent
|Rev. Frederick D. Daley
| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
|Feb. 27, 2025, midnight
| A Christian perspective on dissent.
Rev. Frederick D. Daley's homily at the All Saints Church in Syracuse, NY on February 23, 2025.
Some background on Rev. Daley:
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2018/03/23/i-came-out-gay-catholic-priest-feast-annunciation
https://www.allsaintssyracuse.org/
|Audio recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent and All Saints Church.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|Follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
---
There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server:
Version 1: A 16:36 edit optimized for RADIO PLAY. Does not include my intro/mid/outro.
---
DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.
| Rev. Frederick D. Daly - Love Your Enemies
Optimized for RADIO PLAY
00:16:36
| Feb. 23, 2025
|All Saints Church, Syracuse, NY
|
|