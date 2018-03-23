The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Rev. Frederick D. Daley
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Feb. 27, 2025, midnight
A Christian perspective on dissent.

Rev. Frederick D. Daley's homily at the All Saints Church in Syracuse, NY on February 23, 2025.

Some background on Rev. Daley:

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2018/03/23/i-came-out-gay-catholic-priest-feast-annunciation

https://www.allsaintssyracuse.org/
Audio recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and All Saints Church.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
Follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

---

There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server:

Version 1: A 16:36 edit optimized for RADIO PLAY. Does not include my intro/mid/outro.

---

DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Rev. Frederick D. Daly - Love Your Enemies Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:16:36 1 Feb. 23, 2025
All Saints Church, Syracuse, NY
  View Script
    
 00:16:36  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 