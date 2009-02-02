Are you jealous? Have you ever been? Do you know the origin of your jealousy? Jealousy often goes hand in hand with feelings of love, but where does this emotion come from, and how can we manage it? In this edition of Radio Curious we visit with Marcianne Blevis, author of “Jealousy: True Stories of Love’s Favorite Decoy.” In this book, Marcianne Blevis, a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who lives and works in Paris, France, reveals the different ways jealousy affects people and suggests methods to understand and manage what can be a very destructive yet elusive emotion. She examines the deeper consequences of jealousy and inquires if jealousy is useful to us, and is this extraordinary passion in reality a strategy for survival. In this conversation with Marcianne Blevis from her home in Paris, France recorded on February 2nd, 2009 we began by asking her to explain what jealousy is?
The book she recommends is “Aux Confins De L’Identite” by Michel d’Musan currently only available in french.
